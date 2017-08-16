Obituaries

Chadley Brian Bowman, Spring City

Chadley Brian Bowman passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 12, 2017. Chadley was a resident of Spring

City, TN and a member of the Spring City United Methodist Church. He attended the University of Tennessee.

He loved his Lord and Savior, his family, his church family, his neighbors and friends. He enjoyed attending

church, UT athletic events, and family and friend gatherings. He loved the lake and always looked forward to

summer.

One summer during his college years, he miraculously survived an automobile accident, but suffered a traumatic

brain injury and spent many years rehabilitating from it. It was amazing to see the progress he made over the

years. He was determined to not allow this injury to define him. Of course the brain injury changed him in many

ways, but many would agree he had an even sweeter spirit about him, a bolder faith in Jesus, a sense of humor and

an infectious smile that brightened everyone’s day. His purpose in life was not over. Many friends will miss his

impromptu texts and calls. One friend commented when he was going through chemotherapy it was like Chadley

had a radar tuned on him and knew when he needed an uplifting text. Another friend commented, “He always let

me know how many days it was till the start of Tennessee football season”. He shared his love for everyone and

also shared his love of Jesus Christ. He frequently asked, “Do you Love the Lord?” If the answer was yes, he

would smile with joy. If the answer was no, he would invite them to church to hear the good word. Many will

miss his greeting with a gentle hug and peck on the cheek.

We will miss Chadley but would not bring him back for now he has a new body and has a long awaited job. This

one comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends that he has not seen in a long time. He is

no longer disabled and can complete any task he is given. Through Jesus Christ we will all see him again.

Chadley is survived by his parents, Norman and Peggy Bowman of Spring City, his brother and wife Dr. Eric &

Gretchen Bowman, his nieces Greer & Brynn Bowman, his aunts Margaret Gould and Tammy (Eddie) Boles, his

cousins, Derwin, Tim (Melanie), Drake and Luke Gould and Will Boles. He was preceded in death by his

grandparents: Rev. Talmadge and Bonnie Bowman, Carl and Margie Hughes, and Chap Reese and his uncles Ben

Gould and Gary Reese.

Arrangements are as Follows: His Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Spring City United

Methodist Church 245 Church Street Spring City, Tn. The family will receive friends from 10:00 -1:00. The memorial service will follow with Rev. Dale Wyrick and Dr. Rev. Tony Collins officiating. The service will also be

live streamed via internet at www.springcityunitedmethodistchurch.com. You may logon thru your Facebook

account or create a free account at the sight. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Spring City United

Methodist Church General Fund P. O. Box 158 Spring City, TN 37381.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Chadley Brian Bowman

