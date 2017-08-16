Obituaries

Derrick “Dwayne” Carmichael, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Derrick “Dwayne” Carmichael, age 49, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge on Sunday, August 13, 2017.

He lived most of his life in this area and was a member of Oak Valley Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. “Big Daddy,” as he was affectionately known to many, was an avid UT fan. He also loved sports and coached little league football for many years in the Oak Ridge and Knoxville areas. He loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with family.

Dwayne is preceded in death by his father: James Dowdell, mother: Shirley Carmichael and a son: Marcus Devon Carmichael.

He is survived by his wife: Shena Knaff Carmichael of Oliver Springs, daughter: Kelsey Carmichael of Knoxville, by a granddaughter: Loyalty Wisdom Renee Carmichael of Knoxville, by sisters: Renee Weatherspoon, Kim Dowdell, and Jacqueline Turner, by brother:, Greg Weatherspoon, James Weatherspoon, Byron Dowdell, and Jerome Anderson. He is also survived by brother in law: Robert Knaff Jr. (Candice) of Lenoir CIty, and by sisters in law Delphine Wilkerson (Arnold) of Harriman, Sheila Korvayan (Matthew) of McDonough, Georgia, and Sarah Carleton (Robert) of Murfreesboro.

Mr. Carmichael is also survived by a special niece, Candice Dabbs and great nephew, Hayden Dabbs and great niece, Elizabeth Dabbs of Oliver Springs, a close family friend Melody Jones, also special friends Raejon Timmons, Utopia Crook, and Tiera Wilson, also by his best friends Lee Cook, Gerald Littlejohn, Michael Lewis, Brent Tallent, Tim Tillman, and Aaron Hackett. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends between the hours of 11:00 and 1:00 on Saturday August 19, 2017 at Little Leaf Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. at the church with Elder Dews officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests monetary donations be made to the Carmichael family for funeral expenses. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Carmichael family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

