Obituaries

Robin Winfred Erwin, Oak Ridge, (formerly of Pensacola, FL)

Erwin, Robin Winfred, age 88, of Oak Ridge, TN, formerly of Pensacola, FL, died at home on August 11, 2017. Beloved husband of Budehia Jacobs Erwin for 66 years; devoted father of Robin Erwin, Jr. (Juanita) of Buffalo, NY, Dian Erwin Kuutti (Earl) of Lilburn, GA, Jean Erwin Forster (Kent) of Oak Ridge, TN, David Erwin (Catherine) of Greensboro, NC. Brother of Dorothy Erwin McGlone of Escondido, CA, and Marian Erwin of Parrish, FL. Survived by a caring extended family and by 5 grandchildren — Ryan, Lisl, Karl, Jacob, and Stephanie, and 3 great grandchildren — Declan, Aidan, and Colin. Preceded in death by his parents Winfred Erwin and Ivy Erwin, and sister Patricia Erwin Wolf.

Robin graduated from Collegedale Academy and attended Southern Missionary College, both in Collegedale, TN. From 1951-1953, he served honorably in the U.S. Army as a medic. After serving in the Army, Robin worked in service to his country as a civilian for the U.S. Navy for over 30 years. His career began on the flight line as an aviation electrician, working on a wide variety of naval aircraft. He was soon recruited for further training which eventually placed him in the Naval Supply Center Command. He retired in 1986 as Director of the Management Planning Division of Naval Supply Center Command at Pensacola Naval Air Station, one of the main Navy Supply Centers in the Southeast US, part of NAVSUP (Navy Supply Command).

Robin also served the community 18 years as a member of the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary, rising to the top level as unit commander for Northwest Florida. He was an active and long-standing member of University Parkway Seventh-day Adventist Church in Pensacola, FL where he served in various leadership roles. He loved music and singing, and shared his vocal gift through the music ministry of the church until late in his life. Most recently Robin was a member of the Knoxville (TN) First Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Robin was fully devoted to his wife and children, always striving to make their lives better and happier. He enjoyed boating and water skiing during many happy family summers at Pensacola Beach. After retiring he and Budehia traveled throughout most of the US and Canada, appreciating the beauty of North America. He will be remembered as a true optimist, loving, faithful in all things, and always making his world a better place.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, 209 Roane St, Oliver Springs, TN 37840. The service will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with graveside ceremonies at 3:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Gardens, 640 Oliver Springs Hwy, Clinton, TN 37716, both with Pastor Doug Jacobs, D.Div., officiating. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.sharpfh.com.

