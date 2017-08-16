Featured

Child found Unconcious on Bus in Rockwood

A Ridge View Elementary School Student was found unresponsive on his bus this morning. When the bus arrived at Ridge View and students began unloading, the injured boy wasn’t moving. According to our source, the student had to be carried off the bus, and administered first aid by Rockwood Fire first responders, and then rushed by ambulance to The Children’s Hospital. His condition at this time unknown.

At this time it is not clear how the boy was injured or the reason for his unconsciousness. We will update this story as more facts are learned.



