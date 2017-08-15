Obituaries

John Lewis Gann, Harriman

John Lewis Gann, age 81 of Harriman, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2017 at his home.

He was born on June 13, 1936 in Roane County, the son of the late George Franklin “Frank” Gann and Ethel Goldston Gilmore Gann. He worked as a material handler for Y-12.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Rae “Beth” Gann; siblings, Cordell Gann, Arvil Gann, and Sally Marie Gann; and grandson, Corey Wray Allen Gann.

Survivors include his children, Jerry Lewis Gann and Rhonda Smudrick, Sheila Rae Gann, Kenny Allen Gann, Karen Renee Gann, Heather Rae Gann, Nathan Kane Allen Gann, Johnathan Zackariah Gann, Johannah Rae Elizabeth Gann, and William Coy Gann; brother, Ray Boyd Gann and wife Marybelle of Texas; grandchildren, Tamra Lynn Gann Clinard and husband Chuck and Eric Lewis Gann; great grandchildren, Brooke Cheyenne Gann, Raelyn Elizabeth Gann, Charlie Clinard, Aiden Gann, Ariel Gann, Lillie Grace Turpin and Colton “Hoss” Turpin; sister-in-law, Bula Lawson Gann of Georgia.

Visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 1 PM with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Gann family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

