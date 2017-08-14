Obituaries

Judy Laverne (Futrell) Reynolds, Harriman

Judy Laverne (Futrell) Reynolds, age 63 of Harriman, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2017 at her home.

She was born on September 19, 1953 in Roane County, TN. She is the daughter of the late George Futrell and Ann Bowling Futrell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cheryl Ann Futrell.

Judy is survived by her husband, David Lee Reynolds; daughter, Rachel Ann Reynolds Braden; granddaughters, Kaitlyn Nicole Braden, Emily Leann Braden; step children, Matthew Lynn Reynolds, Anna Marie Patton, and David Leo Reynolds; brothers, Troy and Margie Futrell, David Ray Futrell, George and Melanie Futrell; sister, Melissa and David Duncan.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM on Friday, August 18, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 11 AM with Pastor Garvin Walls officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Reynolds family

