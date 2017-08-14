Obituaries

Clayton Lively, Oliver Springs

Clayton Lively, age 86 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at home.

He was born on February 17, 1931 in Frost Bottom. He is the son of the late Edward Lively and Annie Hoskins Lively. Clayton loved to whittle and listen to gospel music and attended Mineral Spring Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy (Evelyn) Lively and siblings, Eleanor Armes, Roy Lively, Hattie Mae Lively, Dorothy Lane, Frances Lane, and Curtis Lively.

Clayton is survived by his daughter, Karen Lively; brother, Herbert Lively of Inman, South Carolina; sister, Edra Lively of Frost Bottom; several nieces and nephews and his loyal, loving canine companion, Sachi.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 7 PM with Pastor Allan Crowe officiating. Burial will be at 11 AM on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to East Tennessee Border Collie Rescue, 242 Joel Road, Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Lively family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

