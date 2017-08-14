Obituaries
Evelyn Hickey, Rockwood
Mrs. Evelyn Hickey, age 85 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at The Bridge
Care and Rehab Canter in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Hickey was a Member of the Rockwood Church of Christ in
Rockwood. She was a Homemaker who dearly loved her Family and Loved to cook. She was a Loving Mother,
Grandmother, and Friend to all who ever met her along Life’s Journey. She was preceded in death by Parents:
George & Florence Hughes; Husband: Willis Hickey; along with 4 Brothers.
She is survived by:
Sons: James (Eddie) Treadway (Ida) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Ronald Treadway of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughters: Ilene Crabtree of Rockwood, Tennessee
Diana Rollins (Pleas) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Kay Easter (David) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sheila Crabtree (Wayne) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Host of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and Great-Great-Grandchildren
Many Friends in the Rockwood and Westel Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, August 15, 2017, Family will Receive Friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm in
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. At 2:00pm Family and Friends will then go to Oak Grove
Cemetery for Graveside Services with Bro. Charles Christopher, Officiating.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Evelyn Hickey