Obituaries

Evelyn Hickey, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Evelyn Hickey, age 85 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at The Bridge

Care and Rehab Canter in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Hickey was a Member of the Rockwood Church of Christ in

Rockwood. She was a Homemaker who dearly loved her Family and Loved to cook. She was a Loving Mother,

Grandmother, and Friend to all who ever met her along Life’s Journey. She was preceded in death by Parents:

George & Florence Hughes; Husband: Willis Hickey; along with 4 Brothers.

She is survived by:

Sons: James (Eddie) Treadway (Ida) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Ronald Treadway of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughters: Ilene Crabtree of Rockwood, Tennessee

Diana Rollins (Pleas) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Kay Easter (David) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sheila Crabtree (Wayne) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Host of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and Great-Great-Grandchildren

Many Friends in the Rockwood and Westel Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, August 15, 2017, Family will Receive Friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm in

the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. At 2:00pm Family and Friends will then go to Oak Grove

Cemetery for Graveside Services with Bro. Charles Christopher, Officiating.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Evelyn Hickey

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

