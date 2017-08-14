Obituaries

Sharon Moore Carter, Kingston

Sharon Moore Carter, age 74 of Kingston, passed away peacefully at home

Saturday August 12, 2017 after a short illness. Sharon was born in December of

1942 to Fred and Nellie Martin Moore. She was a 1960 graduate of Harriman

High School. She married Richard Carter in 1963. Sharon worked as a Driver’s

Education instructor for the local high schools, was secretary at Harriman High

School and the switchboard operator at Roane Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years: Richard Carter.

Parents: Fred and Nellie Moore.

Brothers: Fred, Jr., Billy, Johnny and James Moore.

She is survived by a daughter: Laura Carter.

Sons and daughter-in-law: Richard Carter and John and Amy Carter.

Grandchildren: Ryne, Zachary, Logan and Emma Kay.

Sisters and brother-in-law: Pat and Bob Brodbeck and Janice Nelson.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Amedisys Hospice Care, Pat

Gamroth and Marsha Whittenbarger for their excellent care during her illness.

Graveside services with be Friday August 18, 2017 at 2:00 PM in Roane Memorial

Gardens with Rev. Ray Bearden officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Carter family.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

