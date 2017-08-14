Obituaries

Kenneth Allen Coffey, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Kenneth Allen Coffey, age 71, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

He was born on April 15, 1946 and has lived his whole life in this area. Ken was a United States Army Veteran and served in the Vietnam war. He worked at ORTEC in Oak Ridge for 21 years, Tennelec for over 8 years and retired from USTER in Knoxville. He was the financial officer at the D.A.V. in Oliver springs. Ken loved playing golf, fishing, hunting, building model cars, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Lester and Marie Coffey.

Ken is survived by his wife of 51 years: Dorothy Coffey of Oliver Springs, sister: Carol Coffey Gilliam of Oliver Springs, niece: Amber Gilliam and nephew: Evan Gilliam, special friends: Johnny Reed and Rudy Allen. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 17, 2017 between the hours of 6:00-8:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. We are honored to serve the Coffey Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

