Obituaries
Don H. Graves, Harriman
Don H. Graves, 82, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at a Knoxville hospital.
He was of the Baptist faith, Sunday school director/teacher, Royal Ambassador teacher, deacon, Tennessee
fan and an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara; son, Brian of Cleveland; son, Mark and Amy Graves of
Signal Mountain; daughter, Jennifer and Keith Kirkpatrick of Knoxville; grandson, Jacob Graves of Signal
Mountain; granddaughter, Shelby Kirkpatrick of Knoxville; granddaughter, Autumn Graves of Signal
Mountain; and one brother, David and Carolyn of Lenoir City.
The family will meet for a graveside service at 2pm Tuesday August 15, 2017 in Roane Memorial Gardens
in Rockwood with Rev. Mason Goodman officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Graves
Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com