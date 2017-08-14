Obituaries

Don H. Graves, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Don H. Graves, 82, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at a Knoxville hospital.

He was of the Baptist faith, Sunday school director/teacher, Royal Ambassador teacher, deacon, Tennessee

fan and an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara; son, Brian of Cleveland; son, Mark and Amy Graves of

Signal Mountain; daughter, Jennifer and Keith Kirkpatrick of Knoxville; grandson, Jacob Graves of Signal

Mountain; granddaughter, Shelby Kirkpatrick of Knoxville; granddaughter, Autumn Graves of Signal

Mountain; and one brother, David and Carolyn of Lenoir City.

The family will meet for a graveside service at 2pm Tuesday August 15, 2017 in Roane Memorial Gardens

in Rockwood with Rev. Mason Goodman officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Graves

Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

