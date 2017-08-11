Obituaries

Willard E. Scarbrough, Harriman

Willard E. Scarbrough, age 78, of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. Willard was a

member of Lakeview Baptist Church. He will be remembered for his faithful following and love of Christ.

Willard is survived by his wife, Faye Scarbrough; a son & daughter-in-law, Scott and Missy Scarbrough; and

grandson, Matthew Scarbrough.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Saturday, August 12, 2017, from

12–2 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Greg Kelly and Charles Kelly officiating.

Burial will be in Roane Memorial Gardens following the funeral service with Ronnie Turpin officiating.

Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Scarbrough Family. www.kykerfunerahomes.com

