Obituaries
Gloria Ann Beasley Gurney, Kingston
Gloria Ann Beasley Gurney, age 64, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center in
Knoxville. She was born October 16, 1952 in Birmingham, Alabama. She was of the Church of Christ faith. She retired
from the Veterans Administration earlier this year after working over 35 years as a Medical Records Administrator. Gloria
was a graduate of Midway High School and among the first students to ever attend Roane State Community College. She
went on to Tennessee State University where she received her Bachelors degree. Gloria enjoyed knitting, cooking and
doing various crafts. She is preceded in death by her father, Athel Jackson Beasley; brothers, Bobby & Dwight Beasley.
SURVIVORS
ChildrenLogan Gurney of Kingston
Victoria Gurney & Austin Drake of Kingston
MotherIvalene Vickery Beasley of Kingston
BrotherDon Beasley & special friend, Tammy Walker of Kingston
Special FriendsDonna Patterson of Kingston, Janet Coward of Knoxville, Nancy Hughes of Kingston,
Linda Hawn of Kingston, Diane Johnson of Kingston, Judy Muller of Indiana and
Vivian Thomas of Murfreesboro
Many extended family members and dear friends
The family will meet for graveside service 3:00 pm, Friday, August 11, 2017 at Church in the Wildwood Cemetery. In
lieu of flowers the family ask memorial contributions be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston
Highway, Kingston, TN 37763, to help with funeral expense. Online register book can be signed at
www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.