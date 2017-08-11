Obituaries

Gloria Ann Beasley Gurney, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Gloria Ann Beasley Gurney, age 64, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center in

Knoxville. She was born October 16, 1952 in Birmingham, Alabama. She was of the Church of Christ faith. She retired

from the Veterans Administration earlier this year after working over 35 years as a Medical Records Administrator. Gloria

was a graduate of Midway High School and among the first students to ever attend Roane State Community College. She

went on to Tennessee State University where she received her Bachelors degree. Gloria enjoyed knitting, cooking and

doing various crafts. She is preceded in death by her father, Athel Jackson Beasley; brothers, Bobby & Dwight Beasley.

SURVIVORS

ChildrenLogan Gurney of Kingston

Victoria Gurney & Austin Drake of Kingston

MotherIvalene Vickery Beasley of Kingston

BrotherDon Beasley & special friend, Tammy Walker of Kingston

Special FriendsDonna Patterson of Kingston, Janet Coward of Knoxville, Nancy Hughes of Kingston,

Linda Hawn of Kingston, Diane Johnson of Kingston, Judy Muller of Indiana and

Vivian Thomas of Murfreesboro

Many extended family members and dear friends

The family will meet for graveside service 3:00 pm, Friday, August 11, 2017 at Church in the Wildwood Cemetery. In

lieu of flowers the family ask memorial contributions be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston

Highway, Kingston, TN 37763, to help with funeral expense. Online register book can be signed at

www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

