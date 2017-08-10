BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / James (Jim) A. Thomas Sr, Kingston

Obituaries

James (Jim) A. Thomas Sr, Kingston

James (Jim) A. Thomas, Sr. (Blue) completed his journey on earth on August 9, 2017, after a 
6-year battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer. Jim was a 4 year Navy Veteran having joined when 
he was 20 years old: he was stationed in Brunswick, GA., and Argentia, Newfoundland. After 
leaving the Navy he worked for Lockheed Aircraft in Atlanta, GA. Jim retired from TVA Watts Bar 
Nuclear Plant as an Electrician Foreman after 31 years, and is a member of IBEW Local 
#760/1323. After retirement, he worked at Lakeside Golf Course since 2010. Jim loved going on 
trips with his family, golfing, boating, riding his motor cycle and walking each day on the trail at 
Kingston Park. He was a father, grandfather, brother, husband and a true friend to his many 
buddies at Bojangles’ and Hardee’s and all his golfing friends at Lakeside Golf Course in 
Kingston. Preceded in death by his parents Luke and Blanche Poland Thomas and sister Joyce 
Ann Thomas. 
 
Survivors include: 
Wife Rebecca Moates-Thomas; 
Daughter Angie (Matt) Fritz; 
Son Jay (Dora) Thomas; 
Sister Betty Smith; 
Brothers Bob (Sally) Thomas; 
Tommy (Debbie) Thomas; 
Gary (Debbie) Thomas; 
4 grandsons Connor, Duncan and Gavin Thomas; Ryland Fritz; 
2 granddaughters Avery and Braxton Fritz. 
 
Receiving of friends and Celebration of Jim’s Life will be from 2 until 4pm Sunday, August 13, 
2017 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. Private service with family at a later date. In Lieu of 
flowers Memorial donations in Jim’s name can be made to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital 
Development Office P.O. Box 15010 Knoxville, TN. 37901-5010. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston 
in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com  

