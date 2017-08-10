James (Jim) A. Thomas Sr, Kingston

James (Jim) A. Thomas, Sr. (Blue) completed his journey on earth on August 9, 2017, after a

6-year battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer. Jim was a 4 year Navy Veteran having joined when

he was 20 years old: he was stationed in Brunswick, GA., and Argentia , Newfoundland. After

leaving the Navy he worked for Lockheed Aircraft in Atlanta, GA. Jim retired from TVA Watts Bar

Nuclear Plant as an Electrician Foreman after 31 years, and is a member of IBEW Local

#760/1323. After retirement, he worked at Lakeside Golf Course since 2010. Jim loved going on

trips with his family, golfing, boating, riding his motor cycle and walking each day on the trail at

Kingston Park. He was a father, grandfather, brother, husband and a true friend to his many

buddies at Bojangles’ and Hardee’s and all his golfing friends at Lakeside Golf Course in

Kingston. Preceded in death by his parents Luke and Blanche Poland Thomas and sister Joyce