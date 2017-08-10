Obituaries
James (Jim) A. Thomas Sr, Kingston
James (Jim) A. Thomas, Sr. (Blue) completed his journey on earth on August 9, 2017, after a
6-year battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer. Jim was a 4 year Navy Veteran having joined when
he was 20 years old: he was stationed in Brunswick, GA., and Argentia, Newfoundland. After
leaving the Navy he worked for Lockheed Aircraft in Atlanta, GA. Jim retired from TVA Watts Bar
Nuclear Plant as an Electrician Foreman after 31 years, and is a member of IBEW Local
#760/1323. After retirement, he worked at Lakeside Golf Course since 2010. Jim loved going on
trips with his family, golfing, boating, riding his motor cycle and walking each day on the trail at
Kingston Park. He was a father, grandfather, brother, husband and a true friend to his many
buddies at Bojangles’ and Hardee’s and all his golfing friends at Lakeside Golf Course in
Kingston. Preceded in death by his parents Luke and Blanche Poland Thomas and sister Joyce
Ann Thomas.
Survivors include:
Wife Rebecca Moates-Thomas;
Daughter Angie (Matt) Fritz;
Son Jay (Dora) Thomas;
Sister Betty Smith;
Brothers Bob (Sally) Thomas;
Tommy (Debbie) Thomas;
Gary (Debbie) Thomas;
4 grandsons Connor, Duncan and Gavin Thomas; Ryland Fritz;
2 granddaughters Avery and Braxton Fritz.
Receiving of friends and Celebration of Jim’s Life will be from 2 until 4pm Sunday, August 13,
2017 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. Private service with family at a later date. In Lieu of
flowers Memorial donations in Jim’s name can be made to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
Development Office P.O. Box 15010 Knoxville, TN. 37901-5010. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston
in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com