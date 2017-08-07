Obituaries

Mildred C. Jackson, Ten Mile

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mildred C. Jackson age 91 of Ten Mile passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017 at her home. She

was a member of the Luminary United Methodist Church. She loved planting flowers and

visiting her friends and family. Preceded in death by her husband Luke Lee Jackson; son Luke Lee

Jackson, Jr.; son in law George Harris; parents Joe Wheeler Crabtree, Sr. and Margaret (Sissie)

Hallcox Crabtree; brothers Joe Wheeler (Red) Crabtree, Jr.; sisters Arvenia Parks; Toni Hale;

Eunice Ray and Cloa Garrison and uncle J.D. Hallcox.

Survivors include:

Daughter Ora Lee Harris of Kingston;

Son David Jackson (Bonnie) of Ten Mile;

Daughter in law Corrine Jackson of Kingston;

Sister Wanda Hutcherson of Kingston;

Grandchildren Jeff Harris; Tammy Borum (Chris); Rhonda Jackson; Debbie Miles (Randy); Cindy

White (Mike); Bryan Jackson (Lisa) Travis Jackson (Mary);

13 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren and many many friends.

Funeral 8pm Tuesday August 8, 2017 in the Kyker Chapel. Burial 1pm Wednesday at the

Luminary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Luminary Cemetery 617

Mans Hollow Road Kingston, TN. 37763. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8pm

Tuesday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

