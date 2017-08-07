Obituaries

Jacobe “Jake” Matthew Gregg, Rockwood

Jacobe “Jake” Matthew Gregg, age 20 of Rockwood passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 6, 2017 in North Carolina. He was a sweet kid who loved the outdoors and nature. Jake attended Rockwood High School and loved helping others and always had a desire to make the world a better place. He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Gregg, grandfather, Joseph Gregg, grandmother, Nadia Standridge, great grandparents, Roy and Nanna Gilmore and Mary Magill.

He is survived by his mother, Tabatha Gregg, grandmother, Becky Gilmore, grandfather, Mitch Magill, Uncle and Aunt Jody and Cindy Gregg all of Rockwood. Also, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members and good friends.

A Memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Gregg family. We invite you to share your thoughts and memories with the family at Jackson Funeral Services.com.

