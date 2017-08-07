Obituaries

Mistie Rose Cofer, Rockwood

Mistie Rose Cofer, age 26 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away at her home on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

Mistie was of Baptist Faith and prayed often. Mistie attended Rockwood High School as a part of the Class of

2008. Mistie Devoted her life to being a Mother and Christian. She was preceded in death by: Grandfather:

George Cofer, Aunt: Carla Sexton; Uncle: Mike Sexton.

Mistie is survived by:

Children: Miley Grace Wicks & Case Blake Voiles

Parents: John Cofer and Sharon Cofer

Grandparents: Rosa Cofer, Carolyn (Arthur) Grant, Jimmy (Karen) Boles

Siblings: Jamie Gibson, Johnathan Cofer

Aunts & Uncles: Marla (Wesley) Hale, Jerry Cofer, Jim (Tracy) Cofer

Nieces: Adyson Guy, Millisent Hughes

Cousins: Cari (Nick, Carlee, Kaelyn, Case) Voiles, Michael Boles, Josh (Shila, Brooklyn) Sexton, Justin Sexton,

Marly Sexton, Amira, Ava, Aiden Cofer, Sarah Cofer, A.J. Cofer, Thomas Cofer, Aaron Cofer, George Cofer, Justin

Cofer, Jessica Cofer, Sue Cofer Wright, Morgan Wright

Lifelong Best Friends: Ally Hamilton, Nicole Pierce

Special Family Relationship: David Paul Wicks & Wicks Family

Host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, and Nephews

Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, August 8, 2017, Family will Receive Friends from 12:00noon to 2:00pm

in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm. Concluding

Services and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee

In Lieu of Flowers, Family requests Memorial Gifts be given to Evans Mortuary to help out on Funeral Expenses.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mistie Rose Cofer

