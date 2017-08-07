Obituaries
Mistie Rose Cofer, Rockwood
Mistie Rose Cofer, age 26 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away at her home on Saturday, August 5, 2017.
Mistie was of Baptist Faith and prayed often. Mistie attended Rockwood High School as a part of the Class of
2008. Mistie Devoted her life to being a Mother and Christian. She was preceded in death by: Grandfather:
George Cofer, Aunt: Carla Sexton; Uncle: Mike Sexton.
Mistie is survived by:
Children: Miley Grace Wicks & Case Blake Voiles
Parents: John Cofer and Sharon Cofer
Grandparents: Rosa Cofer, Carolyn (Arthur) Grant, Jimmy (Karen) Boles
Siblings: Jamie Gibson, Johnathan Cofer
Aunts & Uncles: Marla (Wesley) Hale, Jerry Cofer, Jim (Tracy) Cofer
Nieces: Adyson Guy, Millisent Hughes
Cousins: Cari (Nick, Carlee, Kaelyn, Case) Voiles, Michael Boles, Josh (Shila, Brooklyn) Sexton, Justin Sexton,
Marly Sexton, Amira, Ava, Aiden Cofer, Sarah Cofer, A.J. Cofer, Thomas Cofer, Aaron Cofer, George Cofer, Justin
Cofer, Jessica Cofer, Sue Cofer Wright, Morgan Wright
Lifelong Best Friends: Ally Hamilton, Nicole Pierce
Special Family Relationship: David Paul Wicks & Wicks Family
Host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, and Nephews
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, August 8, 2017, Family will Receive Friends from 12:00noon to 2:00pm
in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm. Concluding
Services and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee
In Lieu of Flowers, Family requests Memorial Gifts be given to Evans Mortuary to help out on Funeral Expenses.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mistie Rose Cofer