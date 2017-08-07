Obituaries

Tom Lively, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Tom Lively, age 92, of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 5, 2017. He was born on April 16, 1925 in Mary Helen, Kentucky. Tom spent the early part of his career working in the coal mines. After that, he worked construction for DOE then worked at Valley Pontiac. Tom loved gardening, fishing, mowing and spending time with his “Little Man” Chase.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Cleo and Jessie Butler Lively, siblings: Gladys Lively Russell, Ruth “Cotton” Lively, Betty Jo Braden, Thelma Lively Silvey, William Lively and an unnamed infant sister.

Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years: Lavada Lively, nephew/son: Lewis Braden and wife Julie, their children: Jacie, Jaylynn, Chase and Allie, all of Oliver Springs, nephew: Timothy Braden and wife Tammy of Harriman, great-nephews: Brandon Braden and wife Tabitha, Troy Braden and companion Amanda Cambron, great-niece: Amber Braden, sister in law: Maria Lively, cousin/close friend: Patricia Cox and a host of extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 between 6:00-7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN with a funeral service to follow at 7:00pm. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 10 at 11:00am at Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Toby Geren officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lively family. An online message may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

