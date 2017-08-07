Obituaries
Martha “Mossy” Hicks, Rockwood
Mrs. Martha “Mossy” Hicks, age 52, of Rockwood, passed away Friday August
4, 2017 at Roane Medical Center. Mossy enjoyed her grandbabies, camping,
coloring and most of all spending time with her family. Anyone that knew her knew
that she never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Skeeter and Essie Brackett
Two grandsons: Jacob Ashbrook and Baby Haywood
Two sisters: Una Watson and June Gardner
One nephew: Little Roger
And three brother in laws.
She is survived by her husband: Brad Hicks
Two daughters: Misty Tiburcio and Jessica Haywood
One brother: Gary Brackett
Four sisters: Bobbie Mayton, Mary Whaley, Linda and Naomi
Five grandchildren: Erin, Kimberly, Gabby, Camilo “ButtButt” and Skyla
And a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Tuesday August 8, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday
August 9, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Free Pentecostal Church in Harriman with
Pastor JR York officiating. The interment will follow the funeral service in the
Kelsey Cemetery.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Mossy
Hicks.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com