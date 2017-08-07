Obituaries

Martha “Mossy” Hicks, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Martha “Mossy” Hicks, age 52, of Rockwood, passed away Friday August

4, 2017 at Roane Medical Center. Mossy enjoyed her grandbabies, camping,

coloring and most of all spending time with her family. Anyone that knew her knew

that she never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Skeeter and Essie Brackett

Two grandsons: Jacob Ashbrook and Baby Haywood

Two sisters: Una Watson and June Gardner

One nephew: Little Roger

And three brother in laws.

She is survived by her husband: Brad Hicks

Two daughters: Misty Tiburcio and Jessica Haywood

One brother: Gary Brackett

Four sisters: Bobbie Mayton, Mary Whaley, Linda and Naomi

Five grandchildren: Erin, Kimberly, Gabby, Camilo “ButtButt” and Skyla

And a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Tuesday August 8, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday

August 9, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Free Pentecostal Church in Harriman with

Pastor JR York officiating. The interment will follow the funeral service in the

Kelsey Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Mossy

Hicks.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

