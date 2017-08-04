Obituaries

James G. Duncan, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. James G. Duncan, age 81 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Roane

Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Mr. Duncan was a Lifelong Member of Clymersville Baptist Church in

Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army. James was retired from Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge with

25 years’ service.

He is preceded in death by Parents: Horace & Susie Jane Duncan

He is survived by:

Wife: Carol J. Duncan of Rockwood, Tennessee

Special Friends: Marshall & Wanda Simcox of Rockwood, Tennessee

Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, August 7, 2017, Family and Friends will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery in

Rockwood at 11:00am for Graveside Services with Rev. Charles Kelley, officiating.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. James G. Duncan

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

