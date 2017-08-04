Obituaries
James G. Duncan, Rockwood
Mr. James G. Duncan, age 81 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Roane
Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Mr. Duncan was a Lifelong Member of Clymersville Baptist Church in
Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army. James was retired from Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge with
25 years’ service.
He is preceded in death by Parents: Horace & Susie Jane Duncan
He is survived by:
Wife: Carol J. Duncan of Rockwood, Tennessee
Special Friends: Marshall & Wanda Simcox of Rockwood, Tennessee
Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, August 7, 2017, Family and Friends will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery in
Rockwood at 11:00am for Graveside Services with Rev. Charles Kelley, officiating.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. James G. Duncan