Inmate attempts Suicide at Anderson County Jail
An inmate jumped from the 2nd floor tier in one of the housing units at the detention facility around 6:00am this morning in an apparent suicide attempt. BRIAN JEFFERY SEEBER, 42, was transported to UT Medical Center by Anderson County EMS. There is no updated information on his condition but his injuries were life-threatening.
Per standard protocol, since this may result in an in-custody death this incident will be investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
SEEBER was in jail on several charges from an investigation by the Clinton Police Department.
Here are details of his arrest:
