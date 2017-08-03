Featured

Inmate attempts Suicide at Anderson County Jail

Posted on by in Featured, News with

An inmate jumped from the 2nd floor tier in one of the housing units at the detention facility around 6:00am this morning in an apparent suicide attempt. BRIAN JEFFERY SEEBER, 42, was transported to UT Medical Center by Anderson County EMS. There is no updated information on his condition but his injuries were life-threatening.

Per standard protocol, since this may result in an in-custody death this incident will be investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

SEEBER was in jail on several charges from an investigation by the Clinton Police Department.

Here are details of his arrest:

BRIAN JEFFERY SEEBER (Age 42)

424 FROST BOTTOM ROAD OLIVER SPRINGS, TN. 37840

DOB: 05/14/1975 Sex/Race: M/W Height: 509 Weight: 210 Eyes: HAZ Hair: BRO Arrest Agency: CPD

Arresting Officer: LESLIE MILLER Intake Date/Time: 06/07/2017 / 16:00

Release Date/Time: / Jacket No: 67921 Booking No: 99032 Status: Jailed

Booking Intake Date – Time Charge Description Warrant Bond 99032 06/07/2017 – 16:00 39-13-503 RAPE B7C00224 $62,500 39-13-503 RAPE (M) {UCR: 11A} B7C00223 $25,000 39-13-503 RAPE B7C00223 $125,000 39-17-1002 ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATIO B7C00225 $62,500 39-17-1002 ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATIO B7C00225 $62,500 39-13-503 RAPE (M) {UCR: 11A} B7C00225 $62,500 39-13-503 RAPE (M) {UCR: 11A} B7C00225 $62,500 39-17-1002 ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATIO B7C00224 $62,500 39-13-503 RAPE (M) {UCR: 11A} B7C00224 $62,500 39-13-503 RAPE B7C00224 $62,500 39-17-1002 ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATIO B7C00223 $100,000 TOTAL: $750,000

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

