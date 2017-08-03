Obituaries

Delores Newman Kuhaida, Oak Ridge

Delores Newman Kuhaida 71, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away suddenly at home on July 21, 2017.

Delores is survived by sisters Phyllis Lowe of Galax, VA; Becky Bailey of Blacksburg, VA; son Steven Kuhaida and wife Marina of San Antonio, TX, daughter Carrie Kuhaida Sessions of Kingston, son Kevin Kuhaida and wife Carey Beth of Oak Ridge; grandson Roman Kuhaida of San Antonio, granddaughters Kylie and Kimber Kuhaida of Oak Ridge; and several loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Delores is preceded in death by her parents Sterlin Lamar Newman and Mertie Worrell Newman; and husband of 49 years Andrew “Jerry” Kuhaida Jr.

Delores was born on December 17, 1944 in Mount Airy, NC. She graduated from Woodlawn High School in Woodlawn, VA in 1964. She attended East Tennessee State University. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, gardening, bird watching, rescuing creatures great and small, traveling, and volunteering in her community. Delores participated in Oak Ridge’s Sister City program traveling to Russia and Japan. She was an active member of United Church, Chapel on the Hill and was a Circle member and served on the church board. She volunteered at the Ecumenical Storehouse and on various church committees. Delores always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger.

Special thanks to the Oak Ridge Fire Department, the church family at United Church, Chapel on the Hill, and Jackson Funeral Services.

A Celebration of Life with Dr. Randy Hammer officiating is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at the United Church, Chapel on the Hill in Oak Ridge. A reception/receiving of friends will be held in the Fellowship Hall afterwards 3p.m.-5p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Delores’ life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to: The United Church, Chapel on the Hill Pastor’s Discretionary Fund, 85 Kentucky Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Online condolences can be made at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

