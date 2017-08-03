Featured

Next Broadband Working Group Meeting Announced for August 8th

Clinton, TN — The next meeting of the Anderson County Broadband Working Group will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in Room 118A of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton. Interested citizens are invited to attend.



Anderson County citizens first met on July 11th to form a working group in advance of upcoming broadband opportunities made possible by newly passed legislation in Tennessee.

Governor Bill Haslam and the Tennessee State Legislature passed the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act that provides $45 million over three years in grants and tax credits for service providers to assist in making broadband available to unserved homes and businesses, in addition to allowing non-profit electric cooperatives to provide retail broadband service.

Guidance has not yet been released on the grant application process, but the assembled working group is preparing Anderson County to be organized and ready once grant guidance and applications are released by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

For questions or additional information, contact Mayor Frank at 457-6200 or via email at tfrank@andersontn.org.

