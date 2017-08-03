Featured
Body found in Fiske Heights – Authorities suspect foul play
UPDATE: Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 1:25pm
VICTIM: Smith, David, White Male, age 54
SUMMARY: On August 2, 2017 at approximately 6:10 pm, friends of the decedent grew
concerned for the victim after not hearing from him for several days. After making
numerous attempts to reach him, a friend broke into the victim’s residence to check
on him, only to find the victim deceased inside the residence.
At this time, based on the need to protect the integrity of the investigation, we cannot
release any further information. Updates will be released when appropriate, and in
conjunction with Attorney General Russell Johnson’s Office when the investigation is
concluded.
Original Story: Harriman Police were called to 1742 Bennett Circle, Apartment D, last night around 8:15 to where a man was found dead in the apartment. The area is Fiske Heights Housing Authority. Sources close to the story tell us the man apparently had a laceration to his throat, and may have been dead a day or two. The identity of the victim has not been released as of this report, but investigators with the Harriman Police Department have called in the TBI and 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and are considering the cause of death as a possible homicide. The area close to the scene where the investigation was ongoing late into the evening, was sealed off to traffic and several residents were questioned as to what they may have seen or heard. This is an active investigation and we will let you know more information when it is released.