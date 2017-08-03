Featured

Body found in Fiske Heights – Authorities suspect foul play

Posted on by in Featured, News with

UPDATE: Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 1:25pm

VICTIM: Smith, David, White Male, age 54

SUMMARY: On August 2, 2017 at approximately 6:10 pm, friends of the decedent grew

concerned for the victim after not hearing from him for several days. After making

numerous attempts to reach him, a friend broke into the victim’s residence to check

on him, only to find the victim deceased inside the residence.

At this time, based on the need to protect the integrity of the investigation, we cannot

release any further information. Updates will be released when appropriate, and in

conjunction with Attorney General Russell Johnson’s Office when the investigation is

concluded.

Original Story: Harriman Police were called to 1742 Bennett Circle, Apartment D, last night around 8:15 to where a man was found dead in the apartment. The area is Fiske Heights Housing Authority. Sources close to the story tell us the man apparently had a laceration to his throat, and may have been dead a day or two. The identity of the victim has not been released as of this report, but investigators with the Harriman Police Department have called in the TBI and 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and are considering the cause of death as a possible homicide. The area close to the scene where the investigation was ongoing late into the evening, was sealed off to traffic and several residents were questioned as to what they may have seen or heard. This is an active investigation and we will let you know more information when it is released.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

