Obituaries

Tracy Lea Lynn, Knoxville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Tracy Lea Lynn, age 37, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Friday, July 21, 2017 at the Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born December 27, 1979 in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Rockwood High School. Tracy was a loving mother and grandmother and the best sister ever. She loved her family very much. Tracy was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Hill; father, Floyd Harold Lynn; mother, Mary Ann Cisson Lynn; grandparents, Eugene Lynn & Betty Lynn, and William Allen “Sarge” Cisson & Wanda Stage Cisson; and aunt, Maria Cisson.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Autumn Lynn of Knoxville, TN

Son: Austin Lynn of Knoxville, TN

Granddaughter: Anna Lynn

Sister: Kellie Lynn & fiancé, Jonathon Romines of Seymour, TN

Brother: Kris Lynn of Wyoming

And several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Private committal services and private family interment will be held at a later date in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Tracy Lea Lynn

