Stacy Lea Grizzard McGhee, Harriman

Stacy Lea Grizzard McGhee, age 47, of Harriman, passed away Monday, July 31, 2017, at Roane Medical

Center. She will be remembered for her happy spirit, smile and loving heart.

Stacey was preceded in death by her grandparents, Erwin “Grizz” and Bonnie Adkisson Grizzard.

She is survived by:

DaughtersLaci Stinnett Pryor and Husband Christian

Cassadi Stinnett

SonColten Stinnett

GrandsonNolan Pryor

ParentsTom and Dolores Grizzard

BrothersMichael Grizzard (Gina)

Tom Grizzard (Lisa)

And a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Thursday, August 3, 2017, 6 – 8 p.m.

with a Celebration of Life following at 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 4, 11 a.m., in

Roane Memorial Gardens. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

