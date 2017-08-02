Obituaries
Stacy Lea Grizzard McGhee, Harriman
Stacy Lea Grizzard McGhee, age 47, of Harriman, passed away Monday, July 31, 2017, at Roane Medical
Center. She will be remembered for her happy spirit, smile and loving heart.
Stacey was preceded in death by her grandparents, Erwin “Grizz” and Bonnie Adkisson Grizzard.
She is survived by:
DaughtersLaci Stinnett Pryor and Husband Christian
Cassadi Stinnett
SonColten Stinnett
GrandsonNolan Pryor
ParentsTom and Dolores Grizzard
BrothersMichael Grizzard (Gina)
Tom Grizzard (Lisa)
And a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Thursday, August 3, 2017, 6 – 8 p.m.
with a Celebration of Life following at 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 4, 11 a.m., in
Roane Memorial Gardens. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com