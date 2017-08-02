Obituaries
Courtney Marie Thomas, Harriman
Courtney Marie Thomas, born June 2, 1994 of Harriman, Tennessee to Parents Tracy Thomas of Lafayette,
Indiana and Garland Cregg Upton of Harriman, Tennessee passed away peacefully at her residence on July 29,
2017. She was an Honor Graduate of Harriman High School where she excelled in Basketball. She Graduated
from Roane State Community College where she obtained her Associate Degree. And at the Time of her passing
she was a Student at Bryan College where she was studying Christian Ministry. Courtney professed Christ at an
early age and was a Member of Williams Chapel AME Zion Church, later she re-dedicated her life and was
baptized on July 16, 2016. She was a former Member of Williams Chapel Youth Choir, where she helped with the
kitchen Committee, and any other special events at the church, she was always willing to help when asked.
Courtney never met a stranger, she loved to talk. She had such a sweet and loving spirit and was loved by many.
Her smile, her huge heart, and always willing to help anyone that needed help is what made her that much more
special. Her Love for “Cats” was out of this world, she cherished her two babies, D’jango and Boots, She also loved
church, basketball, swimming, and speaking on occasion about the Lord. She loved kids and they loved her back.
Most of all, She loved her Family!
Courtney was preceded in death by Grandmother: Ruth Thomas; Grandfather: Homer Dallas Upton, Harold Gene
Sanders; Uncle: Michael Eugene Sanders; Great- Grandmother: Oma Marie Cozart
She leaves to mourn her Memory
Mother: Tracy Thomas
Father: Garland Cregg Upton (Tabby)
Beloved Grandmother who along with her Father raised her: Barbara (Bobbie) Upton
Aunts: Candace Sanders, Yvonnca (David) Landes
Sisters: Ashley Johnson, Brittany Upton
Brothers: Josh (Lauren) Walden, Dallas (DC) Upton, Christian Upton, and Dallas Dyer
Nephew: Cavion Commage
Nieces: Keeley Cleveland, Mackenzie and Jocelyn Walden
Special Aunt & Uncle: Carolyn (Herb) Griffin
Special Cousins: Jill (Keith) Johnson, Cora Linson, Spencer (Judy) Anderson, and Jim Little
Specials Friends: Damita (Joe) Eskridge, Janice Kilgore, Melissa Morton, Roy (Tine) Boyd, and Denard Bertram
A Host of Favorite Great-Aunts, Uncles and Cousins
Many Friends in the Harriman Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, August 4, 2017, The Family will Receive Friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm
in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will Follow at 1:00pm with Rev. R. T. Smith,
officiating. Graveside and Concluding Services will follow the Funeral Service in the Roane Memorial Gardens in
Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial Gifts can be sent to Evans Mortuary to Help the Family with Funeral Expenses.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Courtney Marie Thomas