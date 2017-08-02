Obituaries

Courtney Marie Thomas, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Courtney Marie Thomas, born June 2, 1994 of Harriman, Tennessee to Parents Tracy Thomas of Lafayette,

Indiana and Garland Cregg Upton of Harriman, Tennessee passed away peacefully at her residence on July 29,

2017. She was an Honor Graduate of Harriman High School where she excelled in Basketball. She Graduated

from Roane State Community College where she obtained her Associate Degree. And at the Time of her passing

she was a Student at Bryan College where she was studying Christian Ministry. Courtney professed Christ at an

early age and was a Member of Williams Chapel AME Zion Church, later she re-dedicated her life and was

baptized on July 16, 2016. She was a former Member of Williams Chapel Youth Choir, where she helped with the

kitchen Committee, and any other special events at the church, she was always willing to help when asked.

Courtney never met a stranger, she loved to talk. She had such a sweet and loving spirit and was loved by many.

Her smile, her huge heart, and always willing to help anyone that needed help is what made her that much more

special. Her Love for “Cats” was out of this world, she cherished her two babies, D’jango and Boots, She also loved

church, basketball, swimming, and speaking on occasion about the Lord. She loved kids and they loved her back.

Most of all, She loved her Family!

Courtney was preceded in death by Grandmother: Ruth Thomas; Grandfather: Homer Dallas Upton, Harold Gene

Sanders; Uncle: Michael Eugene Sanders; Great- Grandmother: Oma Marie Cozart

She leaves to mourn her Memory

Mother: Tracy Thomas

Father: Garland Cregg Upton (Tabby)

Beloved Grandmother who along with her Father raised her: Barbara (Bobbie) Upton

Aunts: Candace Sanders, Yvonnca (David) Landes

Sisters: Ashley Johnson, Brittany Upton

Brothers: Josh (Lauren) Walden, Dallas (DC) Upton, Christian Upton, and Dallas Dyer

Nephew: Cavion Commage

Nieces: Keeley Cleveland, Mackenzie and Jocelyn Walden

Special Aunt & Uncle: Carolyn (Herb) Griffin

Special Cousins: Jill (Keith) Johnson, Cora Linson, Spencer (Judy) Anderson, and Jim Little

Specials Friends: Damita (Joe) Eskridge, Janice Kilgore, Melissa Morton, Roy (Tine) Boyd, and Denard Bertram

A Host of Favorite Great-Aunts, Uncles and Cousins

Many Friends in the Harriman Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, August 4, 2017, The Family will Receive Friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm

in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will Follow at 1:00pm with Rev. R. T. Smith,

officiating. Graveside and Concluding Services will follow the Funeral Service in the Roane Memorial Gardens in

Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial Gifts can be sent to Evans Mortuary to Help the Family with Funeral Expenses.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Courtney Marie Thomas

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

