THREE CHARGED IN CLINTON SHOOTING

CPD Detectives arrested 18 year old Michael Steven Smith (of Clinton), 34 year old Brent Ashley Hayden (of Clinton) and a juvenile male in connection with the shooting of a West Broad Street residence last Wednesday (7/26/17). At 4:16 pm, on the day of the incident, it’s believed the three fired several shots in the direction of the residence. Upon arrival police found three adults and two minor children in the house. None of the residents sustained any injuries. Officers say bullet holes were found in the outside wall of the residence as well as in a vehicle parked nearby.



Friday’s arrests were made, without incident, within 48 hours of the shooting. The suspects are facing various charges including several counts of reckless endangerment with a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. Hayden is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Both adults are being held on $20,000 bond at the Anderson County Detention Facility. The juvenile is incarcerated at a Knox County facility.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

