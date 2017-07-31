Obituaries

David Carl Hashbarger, Anderson County

David Carl Hashbarger passed away July 29, 2017. David was born May 7, 1948 in Anderson County, TN to Carl and June Hashbarger. David was a member of the FOP Lodge 03-F where he enjoyed spending time with his brothers with whom he worked. To them his always “Hash”. He had a love for all sports, especially UT and he rarely missed a football or basketball game. David was a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and held many offices in the church throughout the years. David was a proud veteran of the US Army. He was awarded an Honorable Medical discharge for an injury for which he spent 17 months in an army hospital. During those months he underwent several surgeries for his injury. Following his discharge from the military David was employed as a Federal Agent with NNSA for 29 years. During his years of service with the National Security Operations he had the opportunity to travel to most all the states as well as several foreign countries. After his retirement David enjoyed spending time with his family especially special times with his granddaughter Taryn. He continued his love for travel and vacationed in many states and countries with his wife, daughter and granddaughter. David had for years wished to visit Cuba. God granted him the wish. He had returned from a trip to Cuba with his family only 10 days prior to his death. On July 29, 2017 David made his last journey to his forever home to live with his Savior. David will be fondly remembered for his love of God, family, and country. The quiet manner of sharing his faith with others has touched an untold number of lives. He had a charitable heart and would help anyone with a need.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Veda Hashbarger; father, Carl Hashbarger; brother, Terry Hashbarger.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 49 years, Pat Hashbarger; daughter, Tosha Jenkins who he was so proud of for her strengths and accomplishments; granddaughter, Taryn Jenkins whom he loved, cherished and adored more than words can express; mother, June Hashbarger; uncle, Dennis Hashbarger & wife Debbie; aunt, Frances Hashbarger; special cousin and friend, Don Henderson.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. David White officiating. David’s graveside will be held 11:30 am, Thursday at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville will full military honors provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard. David will be fondly remembered by all the people he has touched during his short but full life. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

