Obituaries
Rebecca “Denise” Sisk Frady, Spring City
Rebecca “Denise” Sisk Frady, age 23 of Spring City, Tennessee went home to be with our Heavenly Father
unexpectedly on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Roane Medical Center located in Harriman, Tennessee. Denise was
always full of laughter. She enjoyed dancing, singing, cheerleading, being outdoors and going to the beach. She
also loved listening to classic country and old gospel music. She was of the Baptist Faith, and was a Member of the
Grace Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by Grandfather: Kenneth Reynolds;
Aunt: Darlene Stephens
She is survived by:
Son: 2 Month Old Joseph Frady
Parents: Terri and Mike Davis of Crossville, Tennessee
Donnie and Misti Wright of Coalhill, Tennessee
Husband: Josh Frady of Spring City, Tennessee
Sisters and Brothers: Alyssa Davis, Laci and (Husband) Tracy Blank, Charles and (Wife) Breanna Norris, Erica
and (Husband) Trin Clouse, Jason Norris, and Josh Norris
Grandparents: Barbara & Wayne Curtis, Alma Davis, Linda Reynolds, Don and Barbara Wright, Wendi Henline
A special Niece whom she loved and held dearly to her heart: Kelsey Lebeau
Many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousin who loved her dearly
Arrangements are as Follows: Wednesday, August 2, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to
8:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral and Graveside Services will be held on Thursday,
August 3, 2017. Funeral will be at 11:00am in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood with Rev. Mike Grace,
Bro, David Johnson, and Bro. Thomas Waldo, officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Oak Grove
Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Family request along with Flowers, Memorial gifts can be sent to Evans
Mortuary to help the family out with Funeral and Burial Expenses.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Rebecca “Denise” Sisk Frady