Obituaries

Rebecca “Denise” Sisk Frady, Spring City

Rebecca “Denise” Sisk Frady, age 23 of Spring City, Tennessee went home to be with our Heavenly Father

unexpectedly on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Roane Medical Center located in Harriman, Tennessee. Denise was

always full of laughter. She enjoyed dancing, singing, cheerleading, being outdoors and going to the beach. She

also loved listening to classic country and old gospel music. She was of the Baptist Faith, and was a Member of the

Grace Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by Grandfather: Kenneth Reynolds;

Aunt: Darlene Stephens

She is survived by:

Son: 2 Month Old Joseph Frady

Parents: Terri and Mike Davis of Crossville, Tennessee

Donnie and Misti Wright of Coalhill, Tennessee

Husband: Josh Frady of Spring City, Tennessee

Sisters and Brothers: Alyssa Davis, Laci and (Husband) Tracy Blank, Charles and (Wife) Breanna Norris, Erica

and (Husband) Trin Clouse, Jason Norris, and Josh Norris

Grandparents: Barbara & Wayne Curtis, Alma Davis, Linda Reynolds, Don and Barbara Wright, Wendi Henline

A special Niece whom she loved and held dearly to her heart: Kelsey Lebeau

Many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousin who loved her dearly

Arrangements are as Follows: Wednesday, August 2, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to

8:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral and Graveside Services will be held on Thursday,

August 3, 2017. Funeral will be at 11:00am in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood with Rev. Mike Grace,

Bro, David Johnson, and Bro. Thomas Waldo, officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Oak Grove

Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Family request along with Flowers, Memorial gifts can be sent to Evans

Mortuary to help the family out with Funeral and Burial Expenses.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Rebecca “Denise” Sisk Frady

