Obituaries

Arthur Leroy Setser, Lake City, (formerly of Clinton)

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Arthur Leroy Setser, age 72 of Lake City, formerly of Clinton, TN, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at his residence. Arthur was born on January 19, 1945 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Forrest and Bessie Beets Setser. He was a member of Hillvale Missionary Baptist Church. Arthur was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and also worked in security at Martin Marietta at Y-12 Plant for many years. In addition to his parents, Arthur is preceded in death by his sister, Irene Warwick of Andersonville.

Survivors include:

Wife of 42 Years Elizabeth “Jo” Setser of Clinton

Daughters Jamie Setser of Murfreesboro

Jennifer Setser of Lake City

Leann Thompson of Knoxville

Grandson Travis Rains of Lake City

Granddaughters Shayna Rutherford of Lake City

Autumn Repp of Murfreesboro

Kaylee Rutherford of Lake City

Jaylynn Rutherford of Lake City

Sister Alma Jett

Brother Dan Setser

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation:6:00PM –8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Hillvale Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Hillvale Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton, TN with Rev. Alan Giles officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway in Knoxville, Tennessee for an 11:30 AM burial with Military Honors presented East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

