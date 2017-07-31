BBBTV12

Geneva Ann Phillips Ray, Harriman

Mrs. Geneva Ann Phillips Ray, age 72 of Harriman, passed away Saturday 
July 329, 2017 at her home.  She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church.  
Geneva loved spending time with her grandkids, fishing and flowers. 
 
Shwas preceded by her husband: James Ray, Sr. 
Father: Andy Phillips. 
Brother: Roy Phillips. 
Sister: Mae Jones. 
 
She is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law: James Ray, Jr 
and David and Stacie Ray. 
Mother: Florence Turpin Phillips. 
Two sisters: Connie Wheaton and Debbie Carrol.
Grandchildren: Dustin Ray, Brittany Ensley and Cadence Ray 
Mother of her grandson: Darla Whipkey. 
And many friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends Tuesday August 1, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM 
at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman.  Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM.  
The family will meet Wednesday August 2, 2017 at 12:00 Noon in Jonesville 
Cemetery for graveside services. 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Ray family. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

