Geneva Ann Phillips Ray, Harriman
Mrs. Geneva Ann Phillips Ray, age 72 of Harriman, passed away Saturday
July 329, 2017 at her home. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church.
Geneva loved spending time with her grandkids, fishing and flowers.
She was preceded by her husband: James Ray, Sr.
Father: Andy Phillips.
Brother: Roy Phillips.
Sister: Mae Jones.
She is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law: James Ray, Jr
and David and Stacie Ray.
Mother: Florence Turpin Phillips.
Two sisters: Connie Wheaton and Debbie Carrol.
Grandchildren: Dustin Ray, Brittany Ensley and Cadence Ray
Mother of her grandson: Darla Whipkey.
And many friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Tuesday August 1, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM
at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM.
The family will meet Wednesday August 2, 2017 at 12:00 Noon in Jonesville
Cemetery for graveside services.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Ray family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.