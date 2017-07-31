Obituaries

Newton G. “Lucky” Dillard, Harriman

Newton G. “Lucky” Dillard, age 73 , of Harriman passed away on Friday

July 28, 2017 in Harriman. He was preceded in death by his wife Emily

Dillard; daughter Sherry; and his parents.

He is survived by his Daughter Rena Dishman; Son Chris Galyon; 2

granddaughters; 5 grandsons; and numerous Great Grandchildren.

“Lucky” loved his dogs, and enjoyed driving his truck.

The family will receive friends Monday July 31, 2017 from 5:00 pm to

7:00 pm at The Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. A Memorial Service

will follow with Rev. Mason Goodman officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of

Harriman is serving the Dillard family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.

