Obituaries
Newton G. “Lucky” Dillard, Harriman
Newton G. “Lucky” Dillard, age 73 , of Harriman passed away on Friday
July 28, 2017 in Harriman. He was preceded in death by his wife Emily
Dillard; daughter Sherry; and his parents.
He is survived by his Daughter Rena Dishman; Son Chris Galyon; 2
granddaughters; 5 grandsons; and numerous Great Grandchildren.
“Lucky” loved his dogs, and enjoyed driving his truck.
The family will receive friends Monday July 31, 2017 from 5:00 pm to
7:00 pm at The Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. A Memorial Service
will follow with Rev. Mason Goodman officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of
Harriman is serving the Dillard family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.