Franklin Russell Massengale, Morgan County

Franklin Russell Massengale, born January 25, 1943 in Morgan County moved to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

He was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Alene Massengale, brother, Troy Massengale, grandparents, Hobart and Ora Massengale, James Daugherty and Ella Seiber Daugherty.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Helen Diane Massengale (Carolyn), son, Jeff , son Tim and wife, Selinda Massengill and daughter-in-law Melanie Massengill. Grandchildren, Tyler Massengill, Michelle (Massengill) and husband Skylar Scalia, Haylee (Massengill) and husband Tanner Walker, Caleb Massengill and Hannah Massengill, great-grandchildren Malakia Scalia. Brother, Luther and wife Wilma Massengill, Sister, Dale and husband Bill Weaver, Sister-in-Law, Janice (Massengill) Cortez and several nieces and nephews. Special friends, Raymond Phillips and Jack Dickson, Sherril Buck and a host of other friends.

He was the Pastor of the Clinton Church of God of Prophecy for 44 years and prior to that he was the Pastor of the Oliver Springs Church of God of Prophecy for 6 years. He was known for showing the love of Christ and showing love to everyone.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, August 1, 2017, between the hours of 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The service will follow at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastors E.C. McKinley, Luther Massengale, and Larry Noe officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Estes Cemetery in Coalfield, TN. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10:15 AM to go in the funeral procession. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Massengale family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

