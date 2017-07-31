Obituaries
Nellie Imogene Tate Manis, Harriman
Nellie Imogene Tate Manis, age 71, of Harriman passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 7, 1946 in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Harriman and prayed for everyone. Nellie enjoyed housecleaning and canning. She also loved going to yard sales, working outside in her flowers and she did childcare in Roane County for many years. Preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Dillard Tate & Rose Limburg Tate; brother, Troy Daniel Tate; half-brothers, Bill Tate, Robert Brown & Paul Brown; half-sisters, Hazel Crowe, Lucy Luttrell & Nina Ball.
SURVIVORS
Loving Husband of 52 years Joseph Washington Manis of Harriman
Son Joseph Edward Manis & wife, Melissa of Kingston
Daughter Patricia Danita Bonham Young & husband Steven of Kingston
Granddaughters Amy Michelle Harper & husband, Jake of Knoxville
Jennifer Marie Carroll of Harriman
Step-grandchildren Ryan Bonham of Oak Ridge
Steven Cale Young of Sparta
Dani & Aaron Childress of Maryville
Brooke Inman of Maryville
Brothers Albert Lee Tate & wife, Linda of Kingston
Jack Wayne Tate & wife, Shirley of Kingston
Donnie Earnest Tate of Kingston
Roy Tate & wife, Alice of Kingston
Sister Ruth Isabelle Schubert of Loudon
Half-brother Joe Brown of Georgia
Special Niece Melanie Ball Wolf of Knoxville
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
The family will receive friends 2:00 – 4:00 pm, Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 4:00 pm, in the Chapel with Rev. David Coffman, Rev. George Maddox & Rev. Robert Langford officiating. Interment will follow the service at Dogwood Baptist Church Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.