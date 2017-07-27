Obituaries

Harry Timothy Wright, Rockwood

Harry Timothy Wright passed away on July 21, 2017 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 4, 1933 in Rockwood Tennessee to the late Thomas and Lily Wright. Two brothers and two sisters preceded him in death. Harry graduated from Campbell High School and joined the U.S Army where he served two years. On his return he worked for Derick’s Florist until he landed a job at the Steel Mill in Rockwood.

Harry moved to Rock Island Illinois. There he started working for International Harvester/Navistar. He later moved to Indianapolis Indiana where he finished his career of 45 years and retired from Navistar.

Harry loved working outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Harry leaves behind his loving wife Willie Kate Wright of Indianapolis Indiana. Six daughters; Beverly Lee of Nashville Tennessee; Timolin Wright, Tonia Wright, and Wendy Wright of Indianapolis Indiana; Kim Brown and Sherry McCaskill of Knoxville Tennessee. Four sons; Keenan Wright, and Timothy Wright of Indianapolis Indiana; Kelvin Wright of Rockwood Tennessee, and Troy McCaskill of Knoxville Tennessee. Thirty four grandchildren, thirty eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Sisters: Barbara Sangster, Wilma Howard and Cecilia Wright of Rock Island Illinois. Brother: Glorialee Wright of Rock Wood Tennessee; Johnny (Marilyn) Wright of Aurora Colorado and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday July 29th, 2017 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Alvin Douglas officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Full military honors will be conducted by the Roane County Memorial Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Harry Timothy Wright.

