Kenneth Asbury Byrd, Rockwood
Mr. Kenneth Asbury Byrd, age 86 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday
July 26, 2017 at home. Kenneth was born June 1, 1931 in Waynesburg, Kentucky. He was
a long time member of the Rockwood Church of Christ. He was a Veteran of the U. S.
Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a Retired Mechanist for Burlington
Textile Industry. He was preceded in Death by a Son: Troy Byrd; Granddaughter: Amber
Murray; Grandson Brett Davis; Son-in-law: David (Punkin) Summers.
He was survived by:
Wife of 66 Years: Jewel Byrd
Son: David & Jeannie Byrd of Knoxville, Tennessee
Daughters: Connie Moss (Eric) of White Pine, Tennessee
Ronda Murray of Rockwood, Tennessee
Cindy Summers of Oakdale, Tennessee
Daughter-in-law: Jeannette Byrd of Rockwood, Tennessee
12 Grandchildren, 26 Great-Grandchildren, 11 Great-Great-Grandchildren of whom he
Loved dearly.
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, July 31, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary,
Family will receive Friends from 12:00noon to 1:00pm, Funeral will Follow at 1:00pm.
Concluding Services and Interment will be held in the Roane Memorial Gardens in
Rockwood following the Funeral Services. In Lieu of Flowers, Family request that
Memorials be made to Covenant Hospice of Knoxville, Tennessee 3001 Lake Brook Blvd.
Suite #101, Knoxville, Tennessee 37909.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Kenneth Asbury Byrd