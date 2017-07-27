BBBTV12

Kenneth Asbury Byrd, Rockwood

Mr. Kenneth Asbury Byrd, age 86 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday 
July 26, 2017 at home.  Kenneth was born June 1, 1931 in Waynesburg, Kentucky.  He was 
a long time member of the Rockwood Church of Christ.  He was a Veteran of the U. S. 
Army serving during the Korean Conflict.  He was a Retired Mechanist for Burlington 
Textile Industry.  He was preceded in Death by a Son: Troy Byrd; Granddaughter: Amber 
Murray; Grandson Brett Davis; Son-in-law: David (Punkin) Summers. 
He was survived by: 
Wife of 66 Years: Jewel Byrd 
Son: David & Jeannie Byrd of Knoxville, Tennessee 
Daughters: Connie Moss (Eric) of White Pine, Tennessee 
Ronda Murray of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Cindy Summers of Oakdale, Tennessee 
Daughter-in-law: Jeannette Byrd of Rockwood, Tennessee 
12 Grandchildren, 26 Great-Grandchildren, 11 Great-Great-Grandchildren of whom he 
Loved dearly. 
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community 
Arrangements are as FollowsMonday, July 31, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary, 
Family will receive Friends from 12:00noon to 1:00pm, Funeral will Follow at 1:00pm.  
Concluding Services and Interment will be held in the Roane Memorial Gardens in 
Rockwood following the Funeral Services.  In Lieu of Flowers, Family request that 
Memorials be made to Covenant Hospice of Knoxville, Tennessee 3001 Lake Brook Blvd. 
Suite #101, Knoxville, Tennessee 37909. 
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Kenneth Asbury Byrd 
 

