Kenneth Asbury Byrd, Rockwood

Mr. Kenneth Asbury Byrd , age 86 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday

July 26, 2017 at home. Kenneth was born June 1, 1931 in Waynesburg, Kentucky. He was

a long time member of the Rockwood Church of Christ. He was a Veteran of the U. S.

Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a Retired Mechanist for Burlington

Textile Industry. He was preceded in Death by a Son: Troy Byrd; Granddaughter: Amber