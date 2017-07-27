Obituaries
Rosa Mae Frazier Osborne, Harriman
Mrs. Rosa Mae Frazier Osborne age 85 of Harriman, TN went to be with her
Heavenly Father on July 25, 2017 at her residence. Rosa was born March
21, 1932 to the late Mrs. Vera Mae Frazier. Rosa was a graduate of
Campbell High School in Rockwood, TN and retired from the K-25 plant in
Oak Ridge, TN after twenty years of service. She was a faithful member
of St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, was
pianist for the youth choir and a Sunday School and Vacation Bible
School Teacher. She was also an avid sports fan; her favorite teams were
the L.A. Lakers and the Dallas Cowboys.
Rosa was preceded in death by her husband
Anderson (Andy) Osborne, mother, Mrs. Vera Mae Frazier, four brothers,
Curtis, Charles, Wester and Arthur, one son Clark Osborne, one daughter
Olivia Osborne and one uncle Tommy Frazier.
She leaves to mourn her passing one son Kevin L. Frazier (Janice
Harrison), four daughters Cassandra (Sandy) Osborne, Jacquetta (Wilson)
Brinson, Pauletta (Joy) Billings (Larry), and Tanya Osborne, two
Grandchildren Jacquelyn Denise (Neicy) Frazier and Tyvon Frazier, 3
great-grandchildren, one sister Mary (Richard) Hickey, One sister-in-law
Marie Frazier, one aunt Virginia Tarter and ex daughter-in-law Evelyn
Eskridge, two close family friends, and Julia Harris and a host of other
family member to include nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Osborne will be Friday July 28, 2017 at 11
a.m. at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Willie J.
Gallaher officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m to 11
a.m. prior to service burial will follow at Roane Memorial
Gardens.www.kykerfuneralhomes.com