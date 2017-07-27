Rosa Mae Frazier Osborne, Harriman

Mrs. Rosa Mae Frazier Osborne age 85 of Harriman, TN went to be with her

Heavenly Father on July 25, 2017 at her residence. Rosa was born March

21 , 1932 to the late Mrs. Vera Mae Frazier. Rosa was a graduate of

Campbell High School in Rockwood, TN and retired from the K-25 plant in

Oak Ridge, TN after twenty years of service. She was a faithful member

of St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, was

pianist for the youth choir and a Sunday School and Vacation Bible

School Teacher. She was also an avid sports fan; her favorite teams were