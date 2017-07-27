Obituaries

C. Cleo Crawford, Andersonville

C. Cleo Crawford, age 78, of Andersonville, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at his residence. He was born on January 11, 1939 in Anderson County to the late Carl and Edith Gamble Crawford.

Other than his parents, Cleo is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Fletta Crawford.

Cleo had been a member of Hillvale Baptist Church, Red Hill Baptist Church and currently Sequoyah Baptist Church. Cleo was a block and brick mason for many years and currently employed by the Anderson County Highway Department. His greatest joy was his grandkids.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammie Allen and husband Rodney, Lisa Hatmaker and husband Brian both of Andersonville; sister, Dorothy Fraker and husband Clifford of Andersonville; brother, Carlos Crawford and wife Linda of Andersonville; grandchildren, Bradley Allen and wife Amy, Bethany Allen; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 5-7 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Gerald Hatmaker and Rev. Dennis Galloway officiating.

Family and friends will meet Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 2:15 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home and proceed to Red Hill Cemetery for interment at 3 PM.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Cloe’s family.

