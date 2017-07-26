Obituaries

Michael Howard, Harriman

Mr. Michael Howard, age 41, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 in Springfield, Illinois. He was born October 19, 1975 in

Harrisonburg, Virginia. Michael attended Oliver Springs High School. Michael loved his

family and life; and was a “Free Spirit”. He was a generous giving person and always

thought of others before thinking of himself. He was preceded in death by his

grandparents, Walter L. Howard, Jr. & Kathleen Howard.

Survivors include:

Parents:Wade & Susan Howard of Roane County, TN

Brother:Jason Howard & wife, Dorene of Roane County, TN

Sister:Jennifer Potter & husband, Steven of Roane County, TN

Grandmother:Diane Wunderlich of Roane County, TN

Nephews:Brett Howard of Roane County, TN

Jason Howard of Roane County, TN

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 30, 2017 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at

the Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Private family interment will be held at a later date in

the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. An online register is available at

www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mr.

Michael Howard.

