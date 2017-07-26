BBBTV12

Lila Gullett, Kingston

Obituaries
Mrs. Lila Gullett, age 82 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away at The Bridge in Rockwood on Tuesday, July 25, 
2017.  Lila was a Retired Employee from Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee.  In her Retirement years 
she loved to play puzzles, Read, and watch her TV Shows. Above All, She was Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister 
and Friend.  She was preceded in death by Parents: Henry Hogle & Rosa Bell Parks; Brothers: Larry Parks, Gene 
Parks and Roy Parks; Sister: Lenice Parks 
She is survived by: 
Daughter: Tamara Sheets of Oliver Springs, Tennessee 
Son: Brian Gullett (Dana) of Knoxville, Tennessee 
Daughter: TaFonda Griffin of Rockwood, Tennessee 
7 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandchild 
Arrangements are as Follow: Friday, July 28, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 1:oopm to 2:00pm in the 
Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee.  Funeral will be at 2:00pm. Concluding Services and 
Interment will follow the Funeral in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee.   
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Lila Gullett 
 

