Lila Gullett, Kingston

Mrs. Lila Gullett , age 82 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away at The Bridge in Rockwood on Tuesday, July 25,

2017. Lila was a Retired Employee from Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. In her Retirement years

she loved to play puzzles, Read, and watch her TV Shows. Above All, She was Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister

and Friend. She was preceded in death by Parents: Henry Hogle & Rosa Bell Parks; Brothers: Larry Parks, Gene