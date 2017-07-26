Obituaries
Lila Gullett, Kingston
Mrs. Lila Gullett, age 82 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away at The Bridge in Rockwood on Tuesday, July 25,
2017. Lila was a Retired Employee from Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. In her Retirement years
she loved to play puzzles, Read, and watch her TV Shows. Above All, She was Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister
and Friend. She was preceded in death by Parents: Henry Hogle & Rosa Bell Parks; Brothers: Larry Parks, Gene
Parks and Roy Parks; Sister: Lenice Parks
She is survived by:
Daughter: Tamara Sheets of Oliver Springs, Tennessee
Son: Brian Gullett (Dana) of Knoxville, Tennessee
Daughter: TaFonda Griffin of Rockwood, Tennessee
7 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandchild
Arrangements are as Follow: Friday, July 28, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 1:oopm to 2:00pm in the
Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will be at 2:00pm. Concluding Services and
Interment will follow the Funeral in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Lila Gullett