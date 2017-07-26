Obituaries
Mr. Ronnie McCullough, age 71 of Spring City, Tennessee was born on February 4, 1946 and passed away on
Monday, July 24, 2017 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Ronnie was retired from TVA as an
Assistant Unit Operator at Kingston Steam Plant in Kingston, Tennessee. He like to Hunt and Fish and Loved
U. T. Football. He was Baptized into our Lord in June of 1984. He Loved Jesus, His Family and Enjoyed Life
before he got sick. He is preceded in death by: Infant Son: Justin William McCullough; Parents: Frank and
Frances McCuistion McCullough; Brother: Carson (Mac) McCullough; Sister: Janice McCullough Osborne.
He is survived by:
Wife of 46 Years: Norma Fugate McCullough of Spring City, Tennessee
Daughters: Stacie (Ira) Russell and Jenny Nelson, both of Spring City, Tennessee
4 Grandchildren: Tristen Russell (only Granddaughter), Grandsons: Dillon Nelson, Cole Russell, and Tyler Nelson
Brother: Hoyt McCullough (Reba)
Several Nieces and Nephews
Arrangements are as Follows: Thursday, July 27, 2017 Family and Friends will gather at Glen Alice Cemetery in
Rockwood, Tennessee at 2:00pm for Graveside Services with Bro. Bud Strader, officiating.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Ronnie McCullough