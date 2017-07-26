Mr. Ronnie McCullough , age 71 of Spring City, Tennessee was born on February 4, 1946 and passed away on

Monday, July 24, 2017 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Ronnie was retired from TVA as an

Assistant Unit Operator at Kingston Steam Plant in Kingston, Tennessee. He like to Hunt and Fish and Loved

U. T. Football. He was Baptized into our Lord in June of 1984. He Loved Jesus, His Family and Enjoyed Life

before he got sick. He is preceded in death by: Infant Son: Justin William McCullough; Parents: Frank and