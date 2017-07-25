Obituaries

Barbara van Almen, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Barbara van Almen age 63 of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Barbara was a very hard worker all her life and she loved to work crossword puzzles. Barbara is preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine Ketner Adams.

Barbara is survived by her husband Samuel van Almen of Clinton, TN; daughters, Stacey Adams of Clinton, TN, Jody van Almen of Clinton, TN, Heather Phillips of Clinton, TN; father, Donald Adams Sr; brother, Donald E. Adams Jr of Orlando, FL; sister, Lisa D. Adams of Orlando, FL; grandson, Joseph Watson and 10 other grandchildren;special nieces, Kristina Poore and Ashley DeMerchant and a host of other relatives and friends.

Barbara’s family and friends will have her celebration of life on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 10:00 am at the Norris City Park Ample Theater in Norris, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

