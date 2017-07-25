Obituaries

Bob Hileman, Dutch Valley Community of AC

Bob Hileman, age 76, a resident of the Dutch Valley Community in Anderson County, passed away, Monday, July 24, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Bob was a lifelong resident of this area and a member of the First Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

Mr. Hileman worked over 31 years at the Oak Ridge plants. He enjoyed: fishing, hunting, wood working, music, farming, and most importantly he loved spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Lloyd and Elizabeth Hileman and by a grandson, Matthew Hileman.

Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Hileman; by children: Missy Hileman, Bobby Hileman and Jimmy Hileman and wife, Linda; by grandchildren: Laura, Shelby, and Jacob Hileman; by siblings: Betty Vowell and husband, Frank, Joe Hileman and wife, Thelma, Gene Hileman and wife, Carol, Brenda Story and husband, LynnEdd, and George Hileman and wife, Terrye. He is also survived by a host of extended family members and special friends.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, July 27, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Kenny Raines officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held Friday, July 28, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN. Premier Sharp Funeral is proudly serving the Hileman family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

