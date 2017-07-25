Obituaries

Donna Lynn Foland, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Donna Lynn Foland, age 79 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Ft. Sanders

Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Donna was a Life-long Member of First Baptist Church in

Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a Member of the Seniors Choir. She was a Retired Caregiver, and Former

Teacher. She also worked in the Family Floral Business for many years. Donna is preceded in death by Parents:

Harold and Alma Foland

She is survived by:

Cousins: Ed H. Farmer (Nancy) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sunny Meadows (Jerry) of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Many Church Friends and Friends in the Rockwood Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 Family and Friends will gather at the Oak Grove

Cemetery in Rockwood at 11:00am for Graveside Services with Rev. Marty Shodoan, officiating. In Lieu of

Flowers, Family wishes for Memorial Gifts to be made to the Charity of your choice in Memory of Donna.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Donna Lynn Foland

.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

