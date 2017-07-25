Obituaries
Donna Lynn Foland, Rockwood
Donna Lynn Foland, age 79 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Ft. Sanders
Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Donna was a Life-long Member of First Baptist Church in
Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a Member of the Seniors Choir. She was a Retired Caregiver, and Former
Teacher. She also worked in the Family Floral Business for many years. Donna is preceded in death by Parents:
Harold and Alma Foland
She is survived by:
Cousins: Ed H. Farmer (Nancy) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sunny Meadows (Jerry) of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Many Church Friends and Friends in the Rockwood Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 Family and Friends will gather at the Oak Grove
Cemetery in Rockwood at 11:00am for Graveside Services with Rev. Marty Shodoan, officiating. In Lieu of
Flowers, Family wishes for Memorial Gifts to be made to the Charity of your choice in Memory of Donna.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Donna Lynn Foland
.