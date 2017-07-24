Obituaries
Betty Wright Jenkins,
Betty Wright Jenkins, born July 23, 1938 in Harriman, TN went to be with Jesus on July 18, 2017, with
family and friends by her side. Betty is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ronald E. “Ed” Jenkins. She
was being attended to by Suncoast Hospice. She was preceded in death by her sons, Stevin Brent Jenkins
and Ronald E. Jenkins, Jr.; her mother, Lillie Isham Wright; father, John Henry Wright; brothers, Kenneth
Wright, TL Wright and Charles Wright. She is survived by her sister, Lois Barger and her husband Harrison
Barger; brother, JD Wright and many nieces and nephews. Betty attended Tenn. Tech University and worked
for the Federal Government in finance and accounting. She received several awards for cost saving ideas.
She was a tax preparer for H+R Block for more than 15 years. She loved to sing; singing in church choirs in
Alaska, California, Tennessee and Florida where her husband was stationed while in the Army. She had a
special love for the church and was a charter member of Gulf Coast Fellowship in Palm Harbor, FL. In lieu
of flowers, send donations to Suncoast Hospice 164 West Lake Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684.
A memorial service will be held at Gulf Coast Fellowship 600 19th St., Palm Harbor, FL at a later date. A Funeral service
will be held at The Kyker Funeral Home Chapel in Harriman, TN at 1 p.m. on July 27, 2017 with burial to
follow in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, TN. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
prior to service. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens handling arrangements in FL, Kyker Funeral home of
Harriman handling arrangements in TN. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com