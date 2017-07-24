Obituaries

Betty Wright Jenkins,

Betty Wright Jenkins, born July 23, 1938 in Harriman, TN went to be with Jesus on July 18, 2017, with

family and friends by her side. Betty is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ronald E. “Ed” Jenkins. She

was being attended to by Suncoast Hospice. She was preceded in death by her sons, Stevin Brent Jenkins

and Ronald E. Jenkins, Jr.; her mother, Lillie Isham Wright; father, John Henry Wright; brothers, Kenneth

Wright, TL Wright and Charles Wright. She is survived by her sister, Lois Barger and her husband Harrison

Barger; brother, JD Wright and many nieces and nephews. Betty attended Tenn. Tech University and worked

for the Federal Government in finance and accounting. She received several awards for cost saving ideas.

She was a tax preparer for H+R Block for more than 15 years. She loved to sing; singing in church choirs in

Alaska, California, Tennessee and Florida where her husband was stationed while in the Army. She had a

special love for the church and was a charter member of Gulf Coast Fellowship in Palm Harbor, FL. In lieu

of flowers, send donations to Suncoast Hospice 164 West Lake Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684. A memorial service will be held at Gulf Coast Fellowship 600 19th St., Palm Harbor, FL at a later date. A Funeral service

will be held at The Kyker Funeral Home Chapel in Harriman, TN at 1 p.m. on July 27, 2017 with burial to

follow in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, TN. The family will receive friends from 11 a . m . to 1 p . m .

prior to service. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens handling arrangements in FL, Kyker Funeral home of

Harri man handling arrangements in TN. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

