Chad Everett Gross, Clinton
Chad Everett Gross, age 35, of Clinton passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at his residence. Chad along with his brother and father were involved with the family business in Clinton, TN, Clinton Floor and Cabinet. Chad was a skilled woodworker and countertop fabricator. Throughout his life he loved riding dirt bikes, 4-Wheelers, fishing and water sports. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Smith; grandparents, Homer and Anna Gross and Bessie Hughes; uncle, Elmer “Red” Wilshire.
He is survived by:
Parents……………… Darrell and Leslie Gross of Clinton
Brother………….. Darren Gross & wife Sarai of Clinton
Sisters…………… Lesley Silvey & husband Gary of Clinton
Elizabeth Larkins of Roanoke, VA
Children……….. Hayden and Katelynn Gross
Aunts…………… Teena Venable & husband Ken
Karen Gilbert & husband Roger
Carol Wilshire
Many nieces, nephews, and cousins
The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life to follow in the chapel. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com