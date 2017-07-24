Obituaries

Chad Everett Gross, Clinton

Chad Everett Gross, age 35, of Clinton passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at his residence. Chad along with his brother and father were involved with the family business in Clinton, TN, Clinton Floor and Cabinet. Chad was a skilled woodworker and countertop fabricator. Throughout his life he loved riding dirt bikes, 4-Wheelers, fishing and water sports. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Smith; grandparents, Homer and Anna Gross and Bessie Hughes; uncle, Elmer “Red” Wilshire.

He is survived by:

Parents……………… Darrell and Leslie Gross of Clinton

Brother………….. Darren Gross & wife Sarai of Clinton

Sisters…………… Lesley Silvey & husband Gary of Clinton

Elizabeth Larkins of Roanoke, VA

Children……….. Hayden and Katelynn Gross

Aunts…………… Teena Venable & husband Ken

Karen Gilbert & husband Roger

Carol Wilshire

Many nieces, nephews, and cousins

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life to follow in the chapel. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

