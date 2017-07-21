Obituaries
Sheila V. Rodriguez, Clinton
Sheila V. Rodriguez, age 58 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at her residence. Sheila was born on July 27, 1958 in Bridgeton, New Jersey to Alvin Rodger Mosley and Wilda Ann Moore Mosley. Sheila loved baking, watching singing competitions and cooking competitions, and was an avid seamstress. Sheila is preceded in death by her father, Alvin Roger Mosley and her brother, Roger Mosley.
Survivors:
Mother Wilda Ann Mosley New Jersey
Daughter Angalissa and Tony Snead Clinton
Like Children Donald Orfield and Vanessa Knoxville
Brother Richie Mosley New Jersey
Sister Linda Beach New Jersey
Like Sister Debbie Boyd Halls
Special Niece Scherrie Caronda New Jersey
Nana to Kyra and Gavin Orfield
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Faith Promise Anderson County Campus (96 Mariner Point, Clinton, TN 37716) at 3:00 PM with Pastor Robbie Dejarnett officiating.
