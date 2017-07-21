Obituaries

Sheila V. Rodriguez, Clinton

Sheila V. Rodriguez, age 58 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at her residence. Sheila was born on July 27, 1958 in Bridgeton, New Jersey to Alvin Rodger Mosley and Wilda Ann Moore Mosley. Sheila loved baking, watching singing competitions and cooking competitions, and was an avid seamstress. Sheila is preceded in death by her father, Alvin Roger Mosley and her brother, Roger Mosley.

Survivors:

Mother Wilda Ann Mosley New Jersey

Daughter Angalissa and Tony Snead Clinton

Like Children Donald Orfield and Vanessa Knoxville

Brother Richie Mosley New Jersey

Sister Linda Beach New Jersey

Like Sister Debbie Boyd Halls

Special Niece Scherrie Caronda New Jersey

Nana to Kyra and Gavin Orfield

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Faith Promise Anderson County Campus (96 Mariner Point, Clinton, TN 37716) at 3:00 PM with Pastor Robbie Dejarnett officiating.

