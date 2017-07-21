Obituaries
Pauline Grace (Pollye) Casteel Burnette, Kingston
Pauline Grace (Pollye) Casteel Burnette, age 90, of Kingston passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, July 18, 2017
at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston. She was born December 23, 1929 in McMinn County and had lived in
Kingston for over 70 years. Pollye was a life long member of Kingston First Baptist Church where she sang in the church
choir for many years and was a member of the Golden Gleaners Sunday school class. After retiring from the banking
industry she enjoyed traveling and planning bus trips for the Young at Heart group at First Baptist Church where she was
greatly involved. She also loved volunteering at the Fantasy of Trees each November, to benefit Children’s Hospital.
Pollye was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 110, beloved sister of the Kingston Chapter #405, Order
of The Eastern Star, The Order of the Amaranth, Charter member & Past Royal Matron of Charity Court #17. She was an
avid gardener and enjoyed working in her flowers. The most important things were her family & church, and knowing
that all of her children & grandchildren were Christians and they would be reunited in Heaven for eternity. She will be
greatly missed by her family, church family & many friends. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul W.
Burnette; sons, Johnny & Danny Burnette; parents, Luther & Jewel Pruiett Casteel; step-mother, Anna Mae Casteel;
sisters, Agnes Moore, Johnnie Barton & Pat Booth; brothers, Bill & Ed Casteel; grandparents, many aunts & uncles.
SURVIVORS
ChildrenLinda & Mike Farmer of Kingston
Bobby & Joy Burnette of Kingston
Sharon & Larry Pauley of Crossville
GrandchildrenMichael Puckett, Greg Burnette, Amy Beth Smith, Heather Backus,
Virgil & Ben Burnette, Dana Brooke, Tyler & Carrie Farmer
Great-grandchildrenAbbie, Jordin & Jarrett Puckett, Bishop, Beckett & Maddie Burnette,
Dylan Melton, Eli, Nate, Josh, Maddox & Mason Backus, Blain & Paxton Burnette,
Chase & Karlie Grace Burnette, Kayla Brooke, Dallas Farmer
SisterTheresa Bradford & husband, Don of Athens
BrotherSteve Casteel & wife, Betty of Athens
Sisters-in-lawBarbara Casteel of Chickamauga, GA
Ada Casteel of Athens
Brother-in-lawDave Booth of Athens
A host of extended family members and dear friends
Special thanks to her Jamestown family for all their love, support and care. The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00
pm, Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Kingston First Baptist Church with Dr. Daley Darley, Gary Alley & Jody McLoud
officiating. Interment will follow the service at Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request
memorials be made to the building fund at First Baptist Church, 215 N. Kentucky Street, Kingston, TN 37763.
Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of
arrangements.