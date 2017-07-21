Obituaries

Pauline Grace (Pollye) Casteel Burnette, Kingston

Pauline Grace (Pollye) Casteel Burnette, age 90, of Kingston passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, July 18, 2017

at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston. She was born December 23, 1929 in McMinn County and had lived in

Kingston for over 70 years. Pollye was a life long member of Kingston First Baptist Church where she sang in the church

choir for many years and was a member of the Golden Gleaners Sunday school class. After retiring from the banking

industry she enjoyed traveling and planning bus trips for the Young at Heart group at First Baptist Church where she was

greatly involved. She also loved volunteering at the Fantasy of Trees each November, to benefit Children’s Hospital.

Pollye was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 110, beloved sister of the Kingston Chapter #405, Order

of The Eastern Star, The Order of the Amaranth, Charter member & Past Royal Matron of Charity Court #17. She was an

avid gardener and enjoyed working in her flowers. The most important things were her family & church, and knowing

that all of her children & grandchildren were Christians and they would be reunited in Heaven for eternity. She will be

greatly missed by her family, church family & many friends. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul W.

Burnette; sons, Johnny & Danny Burnette; parents, Luther & Jewel Pruiett Casteel; step-mother, Anna Mae Casteel;

sisters, Agnes Moore, Johnnie Barton & Pat Booth; brothers, Bill & Ed Casteel; grandparents, many aunts & uncles.

SURVIVORS

ChildrenLinda & Mike Farmer of Kingston

Bobby & Joy Burnette of Kingston

Sharon & Larry Pauley of Crossville

GrandchildrenMichael Puckett, Greg Burnette, Amy Beth Smith, Heather Backus,

Virgil & Ben Burnette, Dana Brooke, Tyler & Carrie Farmer

Great-grandchildrenAbbie, Jordin & Jarrett Puckett, Bishop, Beckett & Maddie Burnette,

Dylan Melton, Eli, Nate, Josh, Maddox & Mason Backus, Blain & Paxton Burnette,

Chase & Karlie Grace Burnette, Kayla Brooke, Dallas Farmer

SisterTheresa Bradford & husband, Don of Athens

BrotherSteve Casteel & wife, Betty of Athens

Sisters-in-lawBarbara Casteel of Chickamauga, GA

Ada Casteel of Athens

Brother-in-lawDave Booth of Athens

A host of extended family members and dear friends

Special thanks to her Jamestown family for all their love, support and care. The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00

pm, Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Kingston First Baptist Church with Dr. Daley Darley, Gary Alley & Jody McLoud

officiating. Interment will follow the service at Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request

memorials be made to the building fund at First Baptist Church, 215 N. Kentucky Street, Kingston, TN 37763.

