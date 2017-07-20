BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Evelyn Davis, Harriman

Obituaries

Evelyn Davis, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Evelyn Davis, age 70, a resident of Harriman, TN (formerly of Richwood, WV) passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at her residence. She worked at Rite Aid Drug Store for over 20 years as a clerk and manager. Evelyn loved to travel and spend time with her sons and family.

She is preceded in death by her father: James Franklin Nethken, mother: Christine Virginia Carpenter, brother: James Albert Nethken and step mother: Gladys Nethken.

Evelyn is survived by her husband: George L. Davis of Harriman, sons: Jimmy Hinkle and wife Mary of Richwood, WV and Bubby Hinkle and wife Debbie of Richwood, WV, sisters: Janet Kardell of Habre, MT and Julia Trescott and husband Steve of Craigsville, WV, beloved cat: Butterscotch, very good friends: Joyce Babcock and Debbie Howard. She is also survived by a host of extended family and special friends.

Evelyn chose to be cremated and the family plans on having a private service at a later date. Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Davis family. An online message may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: