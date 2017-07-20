Obituaries

Evelyn Davis, Harriman

Evelyn Davis, age 70, a resident of Harriman, TN (formerly of Richwood, WV) passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at her residence. She worked at Rite Aid Drug Store for over 20 years as a clerk and manager. Evelyn loved to travel and spend time with her sons and family.

She is preceded in death by her father: James Franklin Nethken, mother: Christine Virginia Carpenter, brother: James Albert Nethken and step mother: Gladys Nethken.

Evelyn is survived by her husband: George L. Davis of Harriman, sons: Jimmy Hinkle and wife Mary of Richwood, WV and Bubby Hinkle and wife Debbie of Richwood, WV, sisters: Janet Kardell of Habre, MT and Julia Trescott and husband Steve of Craigsville, WV, beloved cat: Butterscotch, very good friends: Joyce Babcock and Debbie Howard. She is also survived by a host of extended family and special friends.

Evelyn chose to be cremated and the family plans on having a private service at a later date. Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Davis family. An online message may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

